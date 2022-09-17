Nord Finance Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $230,286.00 (NORD)

Nord Finance (NORD) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Nord Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and $230,286.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nord Finance has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nord Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 306% against the dollar and now trades at $20,241.44 or 1.01682529 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00102381 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.00832433 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,669,582 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nord Finance is https://reddit.com/r/NordFinance. The official website for Nord Finance is nordfinance.io.

Nord Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nord Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nord Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

