Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,055 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $810,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Moderna by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.08.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.74. 7,562,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,297,186. The company has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.69. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.61 and a 52-week high of $458.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.46 EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.98, for a total transaction of $719,900.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,856,779.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total value of $5,463,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,163,584.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.98, for a total value of $719,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,856,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 653,048 shares of company stock worth $102,324,342. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

