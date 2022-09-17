Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Sells 260 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology stock traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,348,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,161. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.35. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $89.03 and a 12 month high of $305.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of -72.19 and a beta of 1.81.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Spotify Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.42.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

