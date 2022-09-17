Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Sells 814 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,848 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 2.6% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Starbucks by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,134 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $91.31. 11,987,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,149,733. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.50. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94.
Starbucks Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.71.
Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks
In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Starbucks (SBUX)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.