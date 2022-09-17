Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 9,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a report on Saturday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTIC. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 14,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 234.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 8.6% during the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. 34.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Technologies International Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ NTIC traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,637. The company has a market capitalization of $103.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27. Northern Technologies International has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Technologies International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.