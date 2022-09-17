Northern Vertex Mining (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) Trading 1% Higher

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHVCF – Get Rating) shares traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 24,035 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 21,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
Northern Vertex Mining Trading Up 1.0 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.21.
About Northern Vertex Mining
Elevation Gold Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It focuses on Moss Gold-Silver Projects located in Northwest Arizona. The company was founded on June 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
