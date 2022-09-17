NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.06.

NWH.UN has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a report on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$13.75 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.75 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Shares of TSE NWH.UN opened at C$11.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.05. The company has a market cap of C$2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 6.85. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 52-week low of C$11.85 and a 52-week high of C$14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.80.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

