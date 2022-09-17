NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2022

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UNGet Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.06.

NWH.UN has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a report on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$13.75 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.75 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of TSE NWH.UN opened at C$11.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.05. The company has a market cap of C$2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 6.85. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 52-week low of C$11.85 and a 52-week high of C$14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.80.

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

(Get Rating)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.