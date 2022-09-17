NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 669,900 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 553,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 121.8 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$15.50 price target for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $12.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.18.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend
About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (NWHUF)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.