NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 669,900 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 553,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 121.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$15.50 price target for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Get NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $12.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.18.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.0516 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. This is a positive change from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th.

(Get Rating)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.