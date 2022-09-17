NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Acquired by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,314,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,147,000 after buying an additional 1,344,188 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,179,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,333,000 after buying an additional 170,809 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,285,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,497,000 after buying an additional 1,248,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,944,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,050,000 after buying an additional 953,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 6.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,923,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,623,000 after buying an additional 1,488,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on NLOK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

NortonLifeLock Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $21.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.71. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.32 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 30.35% and a negative return on equity of 565.66%. Equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NortonLifeLock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

