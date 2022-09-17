Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Novartis were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 9.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVS. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

NVS opened at $80.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

