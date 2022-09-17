Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novozymes A/S’s FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Novozymes A/S Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NVZMY opened at $52.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.62. Novozymes A/S has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.91.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $613.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.27 million. Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. Analysts forecast that Novozymes A/S will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

