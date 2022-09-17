NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Receives $43.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

NRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRG Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,654,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,589,000 after buying an additional 1,430,085 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,972,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,476,000 after purchasing an additional 298,701 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,660,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,147,000 after purchasing an additional 113,422 shares during the period. Permian Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,336,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,978,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,974,000 after acquiring an additional 31,942 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

NRG Energy stock opened at $43.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.93.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 33.75%. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 9.87%.

About NRG Energy

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.