NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys 137 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 466.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total transaction of $5,877,719.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,040.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total value of $252,120.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,696.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total transaction of $5,877,719.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,527 shares of company stock valued at $28,901,058. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $381.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.33.

EPAM stock opened at $402.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $392.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.56. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 64.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.67.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.67. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.