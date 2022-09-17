NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $155,000 Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 4,505.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,155 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,921,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,905,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 141,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 42,768 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.7% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 79,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 527,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank INC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

BHC stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.67. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $29.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.51, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BHC shares. Truist Financial cut Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

