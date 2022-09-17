NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $276,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

NuWave Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $414.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $419.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The company has a market capitalization of $109.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.66.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.13 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.