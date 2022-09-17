NuWave Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 250.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $279,931,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 19.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,516,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000,000 after buying an additional 1,552,884 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Copart in the first quarter worth about $137,142,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Copart by 759.1% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 781,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,085,000 after purchasing an additional 690,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Copart by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,591,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,995,000 after purchasing an additional 667,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $110.10 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $883.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.14 million. Copart had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 31.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens dropped their price target on Copart to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Copart from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

About Copart

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.