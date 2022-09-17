NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $177,000 in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEAK. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 443,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 475,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,166,000 after purchasing an additional 52,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,047,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,176,000 after purchasing an additional 112,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.42.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of PEAK opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.78. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average is $29.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 292.69%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

