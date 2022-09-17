NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,450 Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Polaris by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,933,000 after buying an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Polaris by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after purchasing an additional 532,947 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Polaris by 33.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after buying an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Polaris by 2.9% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,093,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,445,000 after buying an additional 59,885 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,752,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,595,000 after acquiring an additional 81,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

PII stock opened at $107.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.24 and a 52 week high of $132.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.53.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.53%.

In other Polaris news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $1,441,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,841.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $2,920,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $1,441,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,841.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Polaris in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.36.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

