NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,169 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 93.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,871 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,461,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,846,000 after buying an additional 1,530,000 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter worth approximately $95,733,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 95.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,531,000 after buying an additional 1,258,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $65.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $73.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.75%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

