NuWave Investment Management LLC Sells 3,618 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

NuWave Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 62,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2,068.8% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.23.

Exelon Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.82%.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.