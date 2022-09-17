NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes $159,000 Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% during the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

NYSE:CCL opened at $10.76 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $13.39.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 156.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.80) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.98.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

