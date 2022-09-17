NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes $194,000 Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,785 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,997,413,000 after buying an additional 3,955,469 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Match Group by 327.0% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,345,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,212,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in Match Group by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,571,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,173,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,413 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Match Group to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $55.37 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.70 and a 200 day moving average of $78.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.04, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 164.13%. The company had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

