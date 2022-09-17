NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of NVR by 2,497.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of NVR by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of NVR by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NVR opened at $4,085.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.99. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,576.01 and a 12-month high of $5,982.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4,297.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,358.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.82 by ($3.17). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $82.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total transaction of $5,124,596.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at $14,708,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total transaction of $5,124,596.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at $14,708,257.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,387 shares of company stock worth $15,024,330 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,577.50.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

