OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the August 15th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OERLF has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised OC Oerlikon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on OC Oerlikon from CHF 12.20 to CHF 11.90 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get OC Oerlikon alerts:

OC Oerlikon Stock Performance

OERLF stock remained flat at $7.72 during midday trading on Friday. OC Oerlikon has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $7.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average is $7.95.

About OC Oerlikon

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.

Featured Stories

