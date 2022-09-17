OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEC) Short Interest Up 20.0% in August

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OceanTech Acquisitions I Price Performance

NASDAQ OTEC remained flat at $10.17 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09. OceanTech Acquisitions I has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $10.17.

Get OceanTech Acquisitions I alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OceanTech Acquisitions I

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I in the 4th quarter valued at $2,300,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 395,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 103,147 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I during the 4th quarter worth $1,073,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its stake in OceanTech Acquisitions I by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 48,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 19,480 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OceanTech Acquisitions I

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/similar business combination with one/more businesses in the leisure marine, yachting, and superyachting industries. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OceanTech Acquisitions I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanTech Acquisitions I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.