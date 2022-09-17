Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Ocwen Financial Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:OCN opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $231.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.08. Ocwen Financial has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $41.92. The company has a current ratio of 17.97, a quick ratio of 17.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.93.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCN. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ocwen Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $16,095,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 756,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,252,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocwen Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,268,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 77,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 191.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 104,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 68,489 shares during the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.