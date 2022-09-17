OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the August 15th total of 26,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
OFS Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OFS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.37. 23,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,218. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $139.27 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.73. OFS Capital has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $13.47.
OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 63.06%. The company had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 million. On average, research analysts forecast that OFS Capital will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 0.5% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 383,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 20.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 122.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 21.5% in the second quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 41,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About OFS Capital
OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.
