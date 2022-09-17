OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the August 15th total of 26,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ OFS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.37. 23,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,218. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $139.27 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.73. OFS Capital has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $13.47.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 63.06%. The company had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 million. On average, research analysts forecast that OFS Capital will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.19%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 0.5% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 383,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 20.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 122.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 21.5% in the second quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 41,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

