Old Port Advisors Acquires 557 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 42.4% during the second quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.8% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 68,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,444,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $176.71 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $153.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Wolfe Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

