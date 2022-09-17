Old Port Advisors Buys 7,097 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors owned about 0.09% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLPX. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 110,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 59,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at $291,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of MLPX opened at $41.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.57. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $45.94.

