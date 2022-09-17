Old Port Advisors Grows Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Corning makes up approximately 1.2% of Old Port Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Corning were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 589.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

Insider Activity

Corning Stock Down 1.7 %

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $32.06 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $30.63 and a one year high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

