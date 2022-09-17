Old Port Advisors Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 138.1% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 23,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 17,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $163.83 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.39 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.53 and its 200-day moving average is $169.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.78.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

