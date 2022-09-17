Old Port Advisors Purchases 6,270 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Old Port Advisors raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. SWS Partners bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average of $20.24. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.