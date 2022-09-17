Old Port Advisors Purchases 6,515 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Old Port Advisors lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,120 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 6,515 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 2,045.5% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 291.2% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 57.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $12.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $19.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vodafone Group Public Profile

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VOD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.