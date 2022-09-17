Old Port Advisors Sells 289 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Old Port Advisors reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,820 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COP opened at $113.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The company has a market capitalization of $146.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.90.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COP. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.47.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

