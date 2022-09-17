Old Port Advisors Sells 698 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Old Port Advisors cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,988 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Intel by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Intel by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Intel by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,317,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $313,112,000 after purchasing an additional 651,178 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,897,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.05.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet downgraded Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Intel to a “negative” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

