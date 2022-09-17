Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.39-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $426.00 million-$434.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $438.98 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.74-$1.79 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OLLI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.07.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of OLLI traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.71. 1,429,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $75.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Stories

