Olyseum Market Cap Tops $1.51 Million (OLY)

Olyseum (OLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last seven days, Olyseum has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. Olyseum has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $13,341.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Olyseum coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.62 or 0.02153311 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00103663 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002410 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00823939 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Olyseum Profile
Olyseum launched on September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,321,297,563 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Olyseum is olyseum.com/index.
Buying and Selling Olyseum
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olyseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Olyseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
