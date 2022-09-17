Opacity Trading Down 6% Over Last 7 Days (OPCT)

Opacity (OPCT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. Opacity has a market cap of $3.02 million and $5,447.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opacity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0375 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 333.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,042.51 or 1.00860167 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00101523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00833829 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Opacity Coin Profile

Opacity’s launch date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage. Opacity’s official website is www.opacity.io. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Opacity

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all.Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

