Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $72.00 target price on the enterprise software provider's stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.17.

ORCL stock opened at $68.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.89. Oracle has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $183.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $164,289,224 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Oracle by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 147,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,841,000 after purchasing an additional 16,618 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,927 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 106,019 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

