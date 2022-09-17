Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Now Covered by Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $113.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $68.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.18 and its 200-day moving average is $74.89. Oracle has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $183.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $74,800,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,399,174 shares of company stock worth $164,289,224. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

