Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.17.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $68.83 on Tuesday. Oracle has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $74,800,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,399,174 shares of company stock worth $164,289,224. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 22,272 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. PM CAPITAL Ltd boosted its stake in Oracle by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $18,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

