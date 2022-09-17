O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) is Woodstock Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

Woodstock Corp lessened its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for approximately 4.1% of Woodstock Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Woodstock Corp owned approximately 0.07% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $29,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 261.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 28.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.4% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 12,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 151.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total value of $3,861,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 67,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,316,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total transaction of $3,861,832.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 67,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,316,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total transaction of $225,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,137.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,444 shares of company stock valued at $37,192,687. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $758.43.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $4.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $693.51. 1,093,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,663. The company has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $750.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $704.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $672.44.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

