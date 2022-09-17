OriginTrail (TRAC) Hits One Day Volume of $900,520.00

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One OriginTrail coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000964 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $70.66 million and $900,520.00 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail launched on November 21st, 2017. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 coins. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OriginTrail Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

