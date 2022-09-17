Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Trading Down 1.1%

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.89. Approximately 116,974 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 138,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

Oroco Resource Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$186.20 million and a P/E ratio of -25.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.23.

About Oroco Resource

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State.

