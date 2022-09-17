Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.53

Osino Resources Corp. (CVE:OSI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 161906 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cormark increased their target price on Osino Resources from C$1.60 to C$1.70 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Osino Resources from C$2.20 to C$2.30 in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

The firm has a market cap of C$68.83 million and a PE ratio of -2.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Osino Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project located in Central Namibia. As of December 31, 2021, it had 14 exploration licenses covering 153,658 hectares located in Namibia.

