P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIIIW) Short Interest Update

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIIIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the August 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On P3 Health Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIIIW. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in P3 Health Partners in the first quarter worth about $1,705,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of P3 Health Partners by 37.0% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 269,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 72,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC increased its stake in shares of P3 Health Partners by 18.5% during the first quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 320,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 50,138 shares in the last quarter.

Get P3 Health Partners alerts:

P3 Health Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PIIIW remained flat at $0.92 during midday trading on Friday. 3,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,262. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72. P3 Health Partners has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.99.

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

P3 Health Partners Inc provides primary health care services. The company offers clinical operations and population health management services, as well as provides senior wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for P3 Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P3 Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.