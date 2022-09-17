PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP) Short Interest Update

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the August 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 310,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,000. PacWest Bancorp comprises approximately 1.7% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PACWP remained flat at $25.50 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,692. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.04%.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

