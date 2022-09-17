Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $220.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.37% from the company’s current price.

PANW has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $206.67 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $233.33 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $206.67 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $233.33 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.79.

PANW opened at $174.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $140.52 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.24.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.61% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.62, for a total transaction of $6,019,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 684,273 shares in the company, valued at $343,245,022.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.56, for a total transaction of $6,932,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,514 shares in the company, valued at $256,491,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.62, for a total transaction of $6,019,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 684,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,245,022.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock worth $23,954,654 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after purchasing an additional 941,271 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $522,352,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $410,696,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 388.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 639,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $315,647,000 after purchasing an additional 508,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $149,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

