Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $220.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.37% from the company’s current price.
PANW has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $206.67 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $233.33 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $206.67 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $233.33 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.79.
PANW opened at $174.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $140.52 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.24.
In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.62, for a total transaction of $6,019,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 684,273 shares in the company, valued at $343,245,022.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.56, for a total transaction of $6,932,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,514 shares in the company, valued at $256,491,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.62, for a total transaction of $6,019,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 684,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,245,022.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock worth $23,954,654 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after purchasing an additional 941,271 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $522,352,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $410,696,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 388.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 639,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $315,647,000 after purchasing an additional 508,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $149,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
