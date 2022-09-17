Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) Shares Up 1.2%

Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.70. 5,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 344,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paltalk in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.14.

Paltalk ( OTCMKTS:PALT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter. Paltalk had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 18.92%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paltalk in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Paltalk by 137.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 20,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Paltalk by 69.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 37,454 shares during the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or landline telephone number.

