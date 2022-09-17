Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCX) Short Interest Up 23.1% in August

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCX remained flat at $10.10 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,212. Parsec Capital Acquisitions has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $10.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05.

Get Parsec Capital Acquisitions alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at $7,292,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Parsec Capital Acquisitions by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 628,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 73,456 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Parsec Capital Acquisitions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 553,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Parsec Capital Acquisitions by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 511,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 276,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Parsec Capital Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,050,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Company Profile

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to invest in space economy, transport, and technology industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parsec Capital Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsec Capital Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.