Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCX) Short Interest Up 23.1% in August

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Parsec Capital Acquisitions Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PCX remained flat at $10.10 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,212. Parsec Capital Acquisitions has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $10.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at $7,292,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Parsec Capital Acquisitions by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 628,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 73,456 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Parsec Capital Acquisitions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 553,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Parsec Capital Acquisitions by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 511,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 276,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Parsec Capital Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,050,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.
Parsec Capital Acquisitions Company Profile
Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to invest in space economy, transport, and technology industries.
